The Gahanna Division of Police is asking the public for any information related to the death and possible homicide of a resident on Muskingum Drive.

At 11:49 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, Gahanna police received a 911 call about a fight between two family members at 285 Muskingum Drive.

Officers found Dino Goodrich, 59, on the garage floor of the premises and unresponsive, according to police.

Officers administered CPR prior to Mifflin Township medics transporting Goodrich to Mount Carmel East, where he was pronounced dead at 12:38 a.m. June 5, according to police.

Gahanna police found and detained a 34-year-old male suspect who allegedly was involved in the fight near the residence. ThisWeek is not identifying him because he hasn’t yet been charged.

Investigators determined the two were involved in a prolonged fight over a game of pool that had occurred earlier in the evening, according to police.

The fight evolved until the suspect retrieved a bat from the interior of the residence and struck Goodrich, according to police.

Gahanna police are investigating the death as a possible homicide in coordination with the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, which will determine the cause of death.

Anyone who might have additional information is asked to contact the Gahanna police’s investigative bureau at 614-342-4240.

