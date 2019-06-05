Gahanna police say they have completed the initial investigation into the alleged homicide of Dino Goodrich, 59, that occurred at 285 Muskingum Drive about 11:49 p.m. Tuesday, June 4.

Goodrich’s nephew, Cameron B. Goodrich, 34, has been charged with one count of murder in connection to the death and is scheduled to be arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court on Thursday, June 6, according to Jeff Spence, Gahanna police chief.

PART OF 911 CALL (edited to remove expletives)

Trace and physical evidence have been collected pursuant to search warrants obtained earlier this morning, and witnesses and the suspect have been interviewed, Spence said, in correspondence to Gahanna city officials.

He said the police division likely will present the case to aFranklin County grand jury sometime late next week.

At 11:49 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, Gahanna police received a 911 call about a fight between two family members at 285 Muskingum Drive.

Officers found the elder Goodrich on the garage floor of the premises and unresponsive, according to police.

Officers administered CPR prior to Mifflin Township medics transporting Goodrich to Mount Carmel East, where he was pronounced dead at 12:38 a.m. June 5, according to police.

Gahanna police found and detained Cameron Goodrich, who allegedly was involved in the fight near the residence.

Investigators determined the two were involved in a prolonged fight over a game of pool that had occurred earlier in the evening, according to police.

The fight evolved until Cameron Goodrich retrieved a bat from the interior of the residence and struck Dino Goodrich, according to police.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com for updates.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla