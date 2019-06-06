Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for June 6-13.

Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

Fireflies, 9:30 p.m. June 7 at Indian Ridge. Guests can watch the fireflies as they learn about the science behind their glow.

Photo Group: Workshop, 10 a.m. June 8 at the Nature Center. Attendees can learn how to photograph in low-light, how to use freeze motion and tips for improving photos with simple light modifiers. Participants should bring a camera with flash.

Yoga in the Park, 11:30 a.m. June 8 at the Ranger Station. Guests can learn movements in an outdoor setting to help rejuvenate mind and body.

Family Creeking Adventure, 3 p.m. June 9 at the Ranger Station. Guests can catch fish, bugs and crawdads in Big Darby Creek.

Preschoolers: Going Batty, 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. June 11 at the Nature Center. Attendees can learn about the world's only flying mammal.

Metro Five-0: Level 3 Walk of the Month, 11 a.m. June 11 at Indian Ridge. Guests ages 50 and older can take a 2-mile walk to discover the sights and sounds of the season.

Wildlife Hike, 10 a.m. June 13 at the Ranger Station. Participants can search for wildlife with a naturalist on a 1-mile hike along the Cobshell Trail.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Dog Walk, 10 a.m. June 8 at the Nature Center. Guests can bring their dog on a 2-mile walk.

Summer Fungi, 3 p.m. June 9 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn about the role of fungi in a forest and look for mushrooms on a 1.5-mile hike.

Preschoolers -- Tiny Traveler Series: Deserts, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 12 at Beech Maple Lodge. Children can discover the wildlife that makes up this special area through discussions, books and activities.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 E. Dublin Granville Road, Westerville

Toddlers in Nature: Turtle Splash, 10 a.m. June 6 at the Nature Center. Guests can introduce their children ages 1-3 to the natural world through literacy, sensory development and motor skills in this gentle, consistent format including a story, activity and a walk.

First Friday Storytime, 10 a.m. June 7 at the Nature Center. Children ages 2-6 can listen to a reading of books featuring animals and nature.

4-H Meets in the Metro Parks, 10 a.m. June 8. Students ages 8-14 can join a Metro Parks naturalist and 4-H educators as they complete activities from some of the Natural Resources 4-H project books, including birdwatching, tree ID and creeking. Registration is required.

Glacier Ridge Metro Park

9801 Hyland Croy Road, Plain City

Evening Bike Ride, 7:30 p.m. June 6 at the Shelter House. Visitors ages 8 and older can go on an 8.5-mile ride through grasslands and forests while searching for wildlife.

Bird Nests, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 13 at the Shelter House. Children ages 5-12 can take a 1-mile hike to find bird nests and learn how birds take care of their young.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. Route 23 N., Lewis Center

For Kids: Scavenger Hunt, 2 to 4 p.m. June 8 at the Nature Center. Children ages 3-12 can pick up a nature scavenger hunt and complete it for a small prize.

Tae Kwon Do in the Park, 10 a.m. June 10 at the Nature Center. Guests can join the Black Belt instructors from Tiger Woo's World Class Tae Kwon Do for a 40-minute lesson on the theme "focus."

Fossils of Ohio: Open House, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 11 at the Nature Center. Guests can join the Ohio Geological Survey to explore fossils from around Ohio.

Preschoolers: Froggy Fun, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 12, and 9:30 and 11 a.m. June 13 at the Nature Center. Guests can meet amphibians and learn about them through books, games and crafts.

Homestead

4675 Cosgray Road, Hilliard

Intro to Bird Watching, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 12 at the Pine Pavilion. Children ages 5-12 can learn how to find and identify some of Ohio's common birds.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 S. Hempstead Road, Westerville

Sunny Sundays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the Herb Garden. Guests can meet members of the Herb Society of America, Central Ohio Unit and ask them questions.

Wellness in the Gardens: Line Dancing, 10 a.m. June 8 at the Education Pavilion. Guests can join line dancing instructor Roger Neff for an introductory class.

Garden Renovation, 2 to 4 p.m. June 9 at the Innis House. Guests ages 17 and older can attend the Inniswood Garden Society's annual meeting with author Bobbie Schwartz. She will teach attendees how to evaluate plants and features in yards, determine what to keep and what to remove, choose the right plants for the space, design plans for successful remodels and how to know when to hire help. Bobbie will sign copies of her book "Garden Renovation."

Metro Five-0: Level 2 Introductory Tai Chi, 1 p.m. June 10 at the Education Pavilion. Guests ages 50 and older can learn the first few moves of this ancient Chinese moving meditation from Taoist Tai Chi instructor Midge Krause in an introductory lesson.

Summer Children's Programs: Ducks in the Wetland, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 11 and 12 at the Education Pavilion. Guests ages 8 and younger can discover how ducks survive in their homes near the water.

Rocky Fork Metro Park

7180 Walnut St., Westerville

Run With the Sun, 6:30 a.m. June 7 at the Rocky Fork Bulletin Board. Guests can join the naturalists for an early 1.5-mile jog on paved or unimproved trails.

Bluebirds, 2 p.m. June 9 at the Rocky Fork Bulletin Board. Guests can monitor the bluebird trail as they check boxes and eggs for nestlings.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Preschool Storytime, 10 a.m. Thursdays and Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can bring little ones for a nature-inspired story or two.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 a.m. Saturdays at the Grange Insurance Audubon Center. Guests can search for birds in the park.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Lunchtime Chat: Landscaping for Wildlife, noon June 11 at the Schrock Lake Picnic Shelter. Guests can join certified arborist Brian Goodall to learn about making yards wildlife-friendly.

Slate Run Living Historical Farm

1375 state Route 674 N., Canal Winchester

What Is It?, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 6-9 at the Farmhouse. Guests can guess how everyday objects from the 1880s work and what they do.

Three Creeks Park

3860 Bixby Road, Groveport

Preschoolers: Bats, 10 a.m. June 6 at the Confluence Area. Children can learn about bats through games, activities and stories.

Bats by the Pond, 8:30 p.m. June 8 at the Confluence Area. Guests can discover fun facts about bats and take a short stroll to the pond to watch them hunting.

Barking and Breakfast, 9 a.m. June 9 at the Confluence Area. Guests can enjoy breakfast snacks for them and their dog then take a 2.5-mile walk.

Swamp Things, 2 p.m. June 9 at the Confluence Area. Guests can take a half-mile walk to a wetland then wade in to look for frogs, bugs and other creatures..

Homeschoolers: Fishing, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. June 11 at Heron Pond. Students ages 6-15 can learn the basics of fishing. Poles and bait will be available.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 614-891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

