The city of Gahanna’s facilities foreman reported to Gahanna police at 2:31 p.m. June 5 that two restrooms at the new Sunpoint Park, 670 McCutcheon Road, had been damaged.

He said the damage occurred between 7 a.m. and noon June 5 because there were no problems the night of June 4. He said the restroom doors are locked overnight until 7 a.m.

The damage was found at noon June 5 and included rocks and toilet paper in the drain hole in the bathroom floor and the toilets in both restrooms.

The vandal or vandals also defecated into the toilets and caused them to overflow, according to reports.

The changing stations in the restrooms also were ripped off the wall. Windows were broken, and damage was done to the doors of the bathroom.

The restrooms were closed part of the day June 5 while contractors cleaned and repaired the facilities, according to the city's website.

“We are working with the Gahanna Division of Police to help identify those individuals responsible and have additional units patrol the park to deter this from happening in the future,” according to a social media post from Gahanna City Hall.

A damage estimate wasn’t available at the time the report was taken.

