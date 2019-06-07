Country-music artist Rodney Atkins will headline a concert ahead of the annual fireworks display July 4 at Roger A. Reynolds Municipal Park in Hilliard.

The concert will be part of the city’s first Freedom Fest.

Angela Zody, a Hilliard Recreation and Parks Department aide, and Jill Gerschutz, who works for the Credit Union of Ohio, announced Atkins’ appearance June 6 on stage during Hilliard’s first Celebration at the Station event of the summer at Hilliard’s Station Park.

Atkins is scheduled to perform from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. and from 8:15 to 9:45 p.m., concluding a schedule of other live entertainment and leading into the fireworks display.

Hilliard leaders announced the city was securing a “nationally known headlining act” in early May when they announced Freedom Fest as the new name for its Fourth of July festivities.

Atkins' hit singles include "Farmer's Daughter," "Take a Back Road," "It's America," "Watching You" and "These Are My People."

The name for Freedom Fest evolved from an internal planning group consisting of the city’s communications and recreation and parks staff members, said David Ball, director of communications for Hilliard.

