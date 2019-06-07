Delaware police said a check was stolen from a resident of the 400 block of Cherry Leaf Road. The theft was reported at 7:40 a.m. May 28.

The check was forged and cashed for $1,698, according to police reports.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* A man was charged with possession of drug-abuse instruments in the 100 block of East Central Avenue at 12:15 a.m. June 3.

* A woman was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia at Belle Avenue and Magnolia Drive at 7:40 a.m. June 2.

* A suspect was cited for possession of marijuana in the 200 block of West William Street at 10:56 p.m. June 1.

* Tools were stolen from the 100 block of Firenze Road in a theft reported at 7:57 a.m. May 31. Reports said a "large number" of items was stolen; none of the individual items was valued at more than $25, according to reports.

* Medication was reported stolen in the 100 block of West Harrison Street at 6:01 p.m. May 30.

* A man was cited for possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at Harrison and Franklin streets at 4:21 a.m. May 27.

* A woman was arrested on a warrant and charged with possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop on U.S. Route 23 between William Street and U.S. Route 42 at 8:45 p.m. May 27, according to reports.