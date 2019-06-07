Sister Clare Rose Oswald, made her first profession of vows in the Congregation of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, Manitowoc, Wisconsin on June 2 at a liturgy celebrated by Father David Beaudry and several other priests including Father Paul Hrezo, of Cambridge.



Sister Natalie Binversie, community director of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity, received her vows. Family members and the Franciscan Sisters witnessed the event.



Sister Clare Rose Oswald is the daughter of Robert and Rebecca Oswald, of Kimbolton, and was a member of Christ Our Light Parish in Cambridge. Prior to entering Holy Family Convent, she was working on a degree in education. She will continue her education at Silver Lake College of the Holy Family in Manitowoc to complete her degree in secondary education with a major in history.