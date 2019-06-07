A Cleveland restaurateur is expanding both of his concepts to central Ohio.

Rebol, a create-your-own-bowl restaurant, will open at 6605 Longshore St. in Dublin the week of June 24. TownHall, a cafe, sit-down restaurant and lounge, is expected to open in September at 800 N. High. St. in Columbus' Short North.

Bobby George, founder and owner of both Rebol and TownHall, said he chose to expand to Columbus because he loves Ohio.

“Columbus and Cleveland share similarities,” George said. “It’s not too far away, where I can’t keep an eye on it.”

Rebol, stylized as REBoL, will serve “fast casual healthy” food, said Kayla Barnes, communication director for the restaurant.

It will have live moss growing along the walls to help with air filtration.

Barnes said customers can create a bowl with a base protein such as falafel, shrimp, chicken or steak and then pick toppings. Bowls range from $9 to $11. The restaurant will offer plant-based and vegan options with 100% organic produce and no genetically modified organisms in its food.

The restaurant also will serve coffee and bone broth soup. It will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

“You can come in, grab coffee or breakfast, come in for a business meeting for lunch or order on the app and grab your order and go,” Barnes said.

Both Rebol and TownHall use the same app, which allows customers to order ahead of time. Customers also can order from kiosks within the stores for speedier service.

