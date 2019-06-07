The Whitehall Division of Police is seeking the public's help to identify a man believed to have committed two robberies in Whitehall early Friday, June 7.

The robberies occurred at 5:22 a.m. at United Dairy Farmers, 4890 E. Main St., and at 7:17 a.m. at Taco Bell, 3944 E. Broad St.

In the UDF robbery, the man demanded and took an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

In the Taco Bell robbery, the man presented a demand note but fled without taking any money, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5 feet 7 inches tall. He was last seen wearing green shorts, white socks, a black hooded sweatshirt and a toboggan-style hat.

He was wearing eyeglasses and has a mustache, police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies or the suspect is asked to call the Whitehall Division of Police at 614-237-6333.

