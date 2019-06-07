A Westerville man is accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in her residence on Kanpur Place in Westerville June 7.

Police began investigating the slaying after a woman walked into the Kettering police station near Dayton and said her father, Tyrone Lauderdale, 42, had admitted stabbing 44-year-old Ranae Baxter, Westerville Division of Police Chief Holly Murchland said.

Westerville police officers went to Baxter’s residence on a well-being check and found her body. Police did not find a weapon and could not say what was used in the stabbing.

Lauderdale turned himself in at the Montgomery County Jail June 7 and was in the custody of the Dayton Police Department, Westerville police said.

In 2018, Lauderdale was arrested on charges of domestic violence and violating a protection order after he was accused of threatening Baxter. Lauderdale repeatedly called her phone and sent her text messages saying he would be sitting outside her home waiting for her to return so he could get his revenge, according to an affidavit filed in Franklin County Municipal Court.

The domestic violence charges were dismissed, but he was convicted of violating the protection order. Lauderdale was put on probation and fined $250, according to court records.

Lauderdale and Baxter were in a relationship at one point, but they didn’t live together, Murchland said.

Lauderdale lives in an apartment on Ardmore Avenue in Westerville.

“There is a history of a couple of calls” at Baxter’s house, Murchland said. “After speaking to neighbors, they said it was a pretty quiet house.”

