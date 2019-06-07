Worthington City Council on Monday, June 10, is expected to hear presentations from two design groups hoping to serve as consultants for the city’s community-visioning process.

The design groups are Poggemeyer Design Group of Bowling Green and Jackson/Clark Partners of Pittsburgh.

Council member Beth Kowalczyk said City Council received 10 consultant applications.

The consultant chosen would work with a committee of residents to gather input from the community on how to envision Worthington’s future, according to City Council President Bonnie Michael.

Michael said the results would be used to guide policy and development decisions for the next 10 to 15 years.

She said city leaders have received more than 50 applications for six committee positions. She said the applicants represented a variety of ages, backgrounds and neighborhoods.

A decision on who would serve on the committee originally was expected in May, but Michael said City Council still has been considering whom to choose. She said council members could decide June 10, but it also could be later.

According to worthington.org, City Council is taking age, gender, ethnicity and geographic representation into account for selection. Council members also are looking at residents who are active in the community, making sure constituency of various groups would be represented and including people and perspectives that frequently are not heard.

The application deadlines for both the committee and consultant groups were in April.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on the second-floor training room inside the Worthington Municipal Building, 6550 High St.

