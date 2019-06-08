The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts is celebrating its golden anniversary and will open its Summer Movie Series with a classic film and a price break on tickets.

“Casablanca,” the 1942 Best Picture winner starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, will kick off the series at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 14, in the Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Admission is 50 cents for the opening weekend. Additional shows are slated for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 16.

“We wanted a big film to kick off the 50th anniversary,” said Rich Corsi, vice president of programming for CAPA. “Part of our community give-back is saying thanks for supporting our series for 50 years.”

The grandiose Ohio Theatre, which opened in 1928 as a movie house, is a prime setting for those wanting a classic experience, Corsi said.

“It’s not a movie, it’s an event,” he said. “You’re going to a show.”

CAPA will offer for purchase packaged popcorn, snacks, soda and beverages from a full bar.

“We’ve got everything,” Corsi said.

He said he works with Lance Carwile, a local film buff and volunteer movie coordinator, for four months, selecting the right lineup for the series.

“It’s interesting because it doesn’t come together in just a couple of days,” Corsi said.

This year’s series will feature 26 films over nine weeks, ending Aug. 11 with “Oklahoma!” – the star-studded 1955 musical with Gordon MacRae and Shirley Jones.

Other films in the series include “Back to the Future,” Alfred Hitchcock’s “Strangers on a Train” and “Vertigo,” Bruce Lee’s “Enter the Dragon,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “West Side Story” and Disney’s “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

A full schedule is available at capa.com.

Tickets for the rest of the season are $5 each, and $4 for senior citizens 65 and older. Patrons also can pick up a strip of 10 tickets for $30. They are available at the theater’s box office. The 10-ticket strips also may be purchased through CAPA’s website.

“There’s just something unique about sitting in a gorgeous theater,” Corsi said. “You’re going with the intention of having fun.”

CAPA was formed in 1969 to purchase and restore the theater.

The Summer Movie Series has become a “labor of love for CAPA,” said Rolanda Copley, a spokeswoman for the organization.

“We look forward to welcoming the community into the Ohio Theatre to celebrate the series’ 50th anniversary and know they will enjoy the experience as much as we love providing it,” Copley said.

