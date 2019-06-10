Neighborhoods in the Northland area and northwest Columbus are up to their knees in overgrown grass and up to their necks in frustration because of the city's intermittent schedule in mowing median strips.

In Northland, the 161 Task Force once again has begun to raise money to cut the grass in the median strips along East Dublin-Granville Road (state Route 161), said Mary Lutz, chairwoman of the committee.

Members of the task force are visiting local businesses and requesting donations to help with the effort.

The mowing would include the center medians and the areas between Dublin-Granville and the area's service roads.

"I think we're willing to do our part to make our area look nice, she said.

The 161 Task Force is a branch of the Northland Area Business Association, and its mission is to revilatize the Dublin-Granville Road corridor.

One of the problems, she said, is the cost of about $1,600 to do the roadway between Interstate 71 and the village of Minerva Park limits, just west of Ponderosa Drive.

The task force's previous chairman, George Schmidt, resigned earlier this year and Lutz stepped in to fill the post. Schmidt devoted many hours to raising money, Lutz said.

Current members simply don't have that kind of time, she said.

And, at the center of the issue is the city's long intervals between mowing -- the strips are mowed about four times a year -- and between the mowings, the grass often grows to 2-feet tall in many cases, she said.

The city's Code Enforcement Division considers grass to be high when it exceeds 12 inches, according to the city's website.

At that point, code-enforcement officers will issue a violation notice to property owner, the website says.

Task force members have expressed concerns the city simply will stop cutting the grass because Northland is taking care of its own maintenance, Lutz said.

The situation is similar along Sawmill and Bethel roads in northwest Columbus.

"I have noticed this year that it seems to be going longer without being cut," Jean Wentzel, member of the Northwest Civic Association.

"I've been giving them a break, thinking it's because of the rain."

The NWCA does not raise money for lawn-mowing efforts.

Wet weather has made it a challenge for mowing crews responsible for 49 routes and an additional 28 island mowing routes that cover about 225 centerline miles, said Deborah Briner, spokeswoman for the Columbus Department of Public Service.

Consistent rainfall has caused the grass to grow faster and equipment to sometimes sink and get stuck in the soft ground, Briner said.

Maintenance crews are "following a systematic, efficient approach to mowing" by completing routes on the South Side, then moving clockwise around the city, she said.

However, if unsafe obstructions are reported or observed, they'll be addressed sooner, Briner said.

Complaints can be filed by calling 614-645-3111.

Wentzel said the tall grass isn't a personal concern. She said she sees the community having higher priorities.

"If the guideline is that it needs to be cut regularly and not be allowed to be above (12 inches) -- in some places it is -- then they need to do it," she said.

A potential solution would be for the city to plant decorative material to beautify the strip, Wentzel said.

"If you don't have the resources to cut them, use something there that doesn't need cut," she said.

