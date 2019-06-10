The Gahanna Swimming Pool, 148 Parkland Drive, and Hunter's Ridge Pool, 341 Harrow Blvd., are open for the season with traditional favorites.

Gahanna Parks and Recreation director Jeff Barr said both pools are open from noon to 7 p.m. daily through Aug. 13.

As Gahanna considered what would happen with its budget and sought an increase to its income-tax rate from 1.5% to 2.5%, Barr said, the swimming pools were considered for potentially seeing a reduction in service, or closure, to be determined after the May vote on the issue. Barr said this season, the swimming pools would be open with one-hour of reduced operation each day as a result of some decisions that had to be made for the 2019 budget prior to the vote.

He said passage of Issue 12 would allow the swimming pools to operate as in the past, and improvements could be made.

With budget issues no longer an immediate concern, thanks to the passage of Issue 12, staffers are focusing on the season at hand.

Barr said the weekly Tuesday Ice Cream Night and Walking Taco Wednesdays already are underway.

On Ice Cream Night, sundaes cost $1 with a membership or daily pass. The treats are dished out beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at Hunter's Ridge.

A Walking Taco costs $2 with membership or a daily pass at the Gahanna Swimming Pool beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesdays.

A Family Fun Night at the Gahanna Swimming Pool is scheduled June 28, when the pool will be open until 8:30 p.m. and offer an inflatable obstacle course, music, games and ice cream floats.

Opportunities are still open for swim lessons or to join a summer swim league, Barr said.

"With the summer season in full swing, we are excited to welcome the Gahanna community back to the pools again this summer," said Brian Gill-Huston, recreation superintendent. "Whether you have a membership to the pools, or are just stopping in on a day pass, we hope our visitors have a safe and fun summer with us."

Gill-Huston said it's recommended inexperienced swimmers sign up for swim lessons by going to gcsto.com and clicking on the registration tab.

"Also, please be sure to keep an eye on your children while at the pool and stay engaged with them throughout the day," Gill-Huston said. "While our lifeguards are there to enforce the rules and respond to emergencies, parents play a vital role in keeping their children safe when visiting."

In correspondence to Gahanna residents, aquatics supervisor Scott Haden said the parks and recreation department is thankful for continued partnerships with the Greater Columbus Swim Team Organization and the American Red Cross, in order to provide a community pool rich with program offerings while boasting a safe and friendly swimming environment.

An all-day pass for both Gahanna residents and nonresidents costs $9 before 3:30 p.m., $6 after 3:30 p.m.

A single membership that is good at both pools costs $160 for residents, $185 for nonresidents. The cost is $250 for two people in the same Gahanna household, $275 for non-residents.

The cost is $300 for a family of three in a Gahanna household, $325 for nonresidents.

For a family of four, the cost is $325 for a Gahanna household, $350 for nonresidents.

For seniors, ages 55 and older, the cost is $100 for Gahanna residents, $125 for nonresidents.

For additional aquatics information, visit gahanna.gov/ aquatics-2/.

