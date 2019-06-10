It took about five minutes for Daniel family members to pull down boards that had covered a sunflower mural on their Madison Street garage since 2010.

The mural’s creator, Kelley Daniel, pulled down the last piece of plywood as about 30 onlookers applauded at a scheduled unveiling June 8 at the 5426 Madison St. residence she shares with her husband, Ed Daniel.

Kelley Daniel said she painted the sunflower on the side of their garage in late 2009 but it was boarded up after the city’s board of zoning appeals ordered it removed because its multitude of colors were in violation of city codes that limited the number of exterior colors in the Old Hilliard district.

But in 2017, city leaders founded the Hilliard Public Arts Commission, and in October 2018, they approved a public-arts policy.

Under that policy, Kelley Daniel applied in April for and received approval of the mural as public art.

“I hope it will inspire others and begin a larger movement toward more public art,” she said.

Kelley Daniel is chairwoman of the public arts commission, which is seeking a muralist to paint a 14-by-26 foot wall at Otie’s Tavern and Grill, 5344 Center St., adjacent to the Center Street Market. The market is set to open this fall.

