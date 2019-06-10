Someone broke into a business in the 5500 block of North High Street and stole thousands of dollars in tools as May turned to June.

According to Columbus police reports, the business owner called police the morning of June 1 to report someone had "removed a piece of plastic from a garage-door window to gain entry into the business" since the previous evening.

The owner reported $2,500 worth of tools missing, along with $300 in damages.

In other recent Clintonville-area police reports:

* A Clintonville woman called police to report someone kicked in her back door and stole cash from her home.

The woman told police someone broke into her house in the first block of West Jeffrey Place between 11:15 a.m. and 5 p.m. June 4. She reported $70 in cash missing.

* A resident reported his vehicle was stolen while it was parked outside his residence in the 200 block of Olentangy Street on May 30 or 31.

According to reports, the vehicle "may" have been unlocked with the keys in the ignition.

* A Clintonville resident reported someone smashed the back window of her vehicle while it was parked in the 4700 block of North High Street the morning of May 30.