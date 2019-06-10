Quantum Health is considering a relocation of its headquarters from Columbus to Dublin, a move that could bring 800 jobs to the city.

Dublin’s economic-development staff have been working with Quantum about the relocation and expansion of its headquarters, according to a June 4 memo to Dublin City Council.

Quantum, which provides health-care navigation, has offices at 7450 Huntington Park Drive.

If the company moves to Dublin, it would bring “800 existing Quantum Health jobs” and add 350 new jobs by 2025, for a total of 1,150 employees, according to the memo.

Council on June 10 heard a first reading of the agreement – a seven-year, 17% performance incentive on withholdings collected from 2021 through 2027 capped at $1,665,000 for the term of the agreement, according to the memo.

The city typically pays companies incentives in such agreements from the city’s nontax revenue, such as licenses, fines, building permits and services provided to outside agencies, such as the Northwest Regional Emergency Communications Center.

Colleen Gilger, Dublin’s economic-development director, previously said all such incentives must come from nontax revenues, per state law.

The agreement also would include a $150,000 relocation grant from the city, according to the memo.

The company must executive a minimum 10-year lease and reach predetermined annual withholdings targets to qualify for the performance incentives, according to the memo. The city expects to net a little less than $11.25 million in income-tax revenue over the 10-year lease term.

The state also is proposing incentives to Quantum “to help retain and expand its workforce and investment in Ohio,” according to the memo.

