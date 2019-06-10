Gahanna police received a report about a picnic table and trash can being thrown into the pond at Hannah Farms Park, 6547 Clark State Road at 11:38 a.m. June 1.

The parks department was notified, according to reports.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* Two juveniles were reportedly walking on the roof of Goshen Lane Elementary School, 370 Goshen Lane, according to a report received at 8:15 p.m. June 5. Police spoke to the children, who said they won't get back on the roof, reports said.

* A package was stolen from the front porch of a Flint Ridge Drive residence, according to a report received at 4:23 p.m. June 5.

* Greens flags were stolen at the Gahanna Golf Course, 220 Olde Ridenour Road, according to a report received at 2:57 p.m. June 5. Several flags were found along the creek, but a few were still missing, reports said.

* A vehicle window was broken at Friendship Park, 150 Oklahoma Ave., according to a report received at 12:58 p.m. June 5. Items were stolen, reports said.

* A laptop was stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Palace Lane, according to a report received at 6:56 a.m. June 4.

* Red flags were taken and things were written on the green at the Gahanna Golf Course, 220 Olde Ridenour Road, according to a report received at 6:39 a.m. June 3.

* A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle on Granville Street, according to a report received at 3:08 p.m. June 3. The driver stayed to check on the cyclist then left after a few minutes, reports said. There was no apparent injury.

* Three juveniles kicked over the drop-off area sign at Gahanna Middle School South, 349 Shady Spring Road, according to a report received at 1:19 p.m. June 2.

* Six teenagers were riding down the middle of Mill Street on bicycles and skateboards, and cars are honking at them, according to a report received at 10:41 p.m. June 1.

* Five or six boys were fighting in the 400 block of Melissa Court, according to a report received at 4:08 p.m. June 1.

* People were lighting fireworks at Gahanna Middle School East, 730 Clotts Road, according to a complaint received at 11:26 p.m. May 31.

* Packages were stolen from the front door of a residence in the 400 block of North Hamilton Road, according to a report received at 8:48 p.m. May 31. The resident has video footage, reports said.