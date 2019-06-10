Grove City police said the owner of a company in the 3800 block of Elm Street reported June 4 a bank notified him about a forged business check for $29,733.23 that had been issued to a Columbus company.

He told police the bank provided a copy of the check and that it was nearly identical to his company's business checks and had his business partner's signature as the issuer.

The business partner told police he had looked at the company's check records and found a legitimate check in the same amount had been written to a company that was not the same as the firm to which the forged check was issued, reports stated. He said the signature on the forged check was identical to his own but he had not signed the check.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* The manager at a business in the 5000 block of North Meadows Drive reported May 28 that a truck valued at $20,000 had been stolen from the lot. Surveillance video showed the vehicle was stolen May 25.

* A construction worker told police his cellphone, valued at $1,150, was stolen May 31 from a business in the 5300 block of North Meadows Drive.

The victim said he was working near an elevator and placed his phone on top of a cart with his tools. When he returned a short time later, the phone was gone.

* A resident in the 2600 block of Gardenview Loop reported a television and a tablet computer were stolen from his house May 30. The man said he left at 9 a.m. and returned at 1 p.m. to find his outer garage door up, the door leading from his garage into the house open and his front door kicked in with damage to the frame, according to reports. Officers walked through the house with the man and found drawers had been opened in all three bedrooms and in the bathrooms. The victim was able to determine what items were missing.

* A Galloway man said his car was broken into May 29 while he and his wife were visiting Fryer Park, 3899 Orders Road. The man said the pair returned to the car and found a window had been broken.

His wife's purse, containing a wallet, $56 in cash and $165 in gift cards, was missing. Total loss was $621, according to reports.