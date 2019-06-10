Hilliard City Council is expected to decide June 24 whether to approve the rezoning necessary for the Jerry Spears Funeral Home to operate at a former church building on Hyde Park Drive.

“I’m pleased to see the community came out to express their concern and support,” council President Kelly McGivern said at the conclusion of a 3 1/2 hour meeting during which 32 people spoke in support or opposition to the planned-unit-development rezoning rezoning application.

Council members questioned several of the speakers but did not offer insight into their own views at the conclusion of the public hearing held in conjunction with the second reading of the authorizing legislation.

A third and final reading is possible at the June 24 meeting.

“I don’t know if it will be postponed or not; (it) depends on if there are proposed changes to the plan,” McGivern said after the meeting.

Residents, not all of whom lived in the neighboring subdivisions to the proposed funeral home, turned out to comment.

“We are asking to keep our residential area residential. ... It’s just not the right location,” said Jeff Johnson, president of the Brookfield Village Homeowners Association.

Jason Sparks, president of the Hyde Park Homeowners Association, said most of his neighborhood's residents are opposed.

“Funeral homes never increase property value," he said.

But Shawn Such of Olde Creek Lane said it would be “nice to have (funeral services) available in the community in which we live.”

