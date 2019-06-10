I had just come home from a busy day of teaching. My mind was on other things as I grabbed the stack of mail and began sorting through it.

What was this? An envelope addressed to me personally from The Ohio Department of Aging! A scream came out of nowhere. Out of normally easy-going me! Before I realized what was happening I had ripped the envelope into little pieces. I was not old!

I found out a short time later that my Golden Buckeye card, with its benefits, had been in that envelope.

According to their website, "We automatically mail Golden Buckeye Cards to Ohio residents with a current Ohio Driver License or ID card in or before the month of their 60th birthdays."

Fast forward a number of years. I now had retired and had time for more activities. I missed the social involvement that had been part of my job. I decided to investigate the Reynoldsburg Senior Citizens Center.

I picked up one of the newsletters and was amazed by the number of activities that were being offered for people age 55 and beyond. (See? I didn't say "older.") I joined, and I have been happily involved for five years now.

The center is not for "old" people. People are active and engaged at all ages. In fact, out of an approximate 1,600 members, we have 81 members who are age 90-plus. The center just held a luncheon honoring them. I have a new set of role models. When asked his secret of longevity, one member said, "Don't die!"

The Golden Clefs choir offered melodic entertainment. They are taking a short summer break, but if you are a singer, man or woman, and would like to join the choir, they are inviting new members when practice begins again in August. Practices are Tuesdays from 1-3 p.m.

You might want to check out the variety of daily activities listed in the SCOR newsletter. Here are some coming events.

* June 18, 10:30 a.m.: Mystery Lunch.

* June 20, 8 a.m.: Mansfield Tour, which includes breakfast stop and Kingwood Gardens as well as other attractions.

* June 21, 9 a.m.: Coffee shop hop.

* June 28, 11 a.m.: Food and Flicks.

* Aug. 21, 7:30 a.m. Sites, Flights and Delights of Dayton, $59

* Aug. 27-29, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania: This three-day, two-night package costs $499 per person with double occupancy.

For more information, call 614-866-5890.

By the way, having realized the discounts available, I did call the Ohio Department of Aging shortly after my 60th birthday. I applied for a new Golden Buckeye Card.

Vicki Albrecht spent 32 years as a teacher before retiring. She has been a member of SCOR since 2014. SCOR provides this column to ThisWeek Reynolsburg News.