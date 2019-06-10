OLD WASHINGTON — Cancer survivors were celebrated at the Guernsey Noble Relay For Life event Friday and Saturday with more than 50 cancer survivors and caregivers taking part in the American Cancer Society’s local event.



The event, which is a community-based fundraising event for cancer awareness and cancer research, was able to raise $53,468 as of Saturday. The goal for this year’s event is $65,000.



Even though the main event a the Guernsey County Fairgrounds is over, money can still be raised for the 2019 event, said Tracey Barnhouse, of the American Cancer Society. The event season closes on Aug. 31 so this year’s goal can still be met.



"We had a beautiful evening for the event," Barnhouse said. "We sold more luminaria than we have sold in years. We can still hit our goal as our event season goes until Aug. 31."



The emotional luminaria ceremony featured "In Memory" or "In Honor" of luminaries placed around the walking track with a person’s name on them. The names were then read aloud and a special slide slow presentation was shown featuring their pictures. This year’s slide show was created by the Chandler Funeral Home in Caldwell.



A total of 26 teams participated in this year’s event with more than 50 cancer survivors and their caregivers taking part.



Janice Campbell, a 37-year cancer survivor, said she loves coming to the Relay For Life and encourages other cancer survivors to take part in Relay For Life events.



"I love coming here every year," she said. "It’s a great way for cancer survivors to get together in a less formal way, not in a stuffy building."



Cancer survivors and their caregivers were treated to a barbecued chicken dinner, as well as received a potted petunia flower.



New this year at the event was the golf ball drop where numbered golf balls were dropped from a lift and the three closest to the bullseye won the cash prizes.



A special handmade quilt, sewn by Lila Kirkbride and quilted by Bev Gray, was also raffled off as fundraiser.



And, children were able to bounce in inflatable obstacle courses and bounce houses, as well as Touch-A-Truck at this year’s Relay For Life.



Surprisingly, a couple from West Virginia, traveling through the area, stopped by the Relay For Life event in Old Washington to get ideas for their upcoming Relay in their hometown. Since there are more than 5,000 Relay For Life events that take place in 20 countries each year, they wanted to see how another community celebrates cancer survivors.



To donate to Relay For Life to help reach this year’s goal, see any Relay team member or call Barnhouse at 740-509-0196.