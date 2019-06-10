“Rally in the Alley” was a weekly downtown Columbus after-work party held in the summers from 1978 to 1990.

The free event was held Friday nights in the pedestrian mallway at Lynn Street and Pearl Alley, under the shadow of the Rhodes Tower.

In 1983, it relocated to the Ohio Center but fizzled and returned to its original spot the following year.

In 1984, The Columbus Dispatch reported the event typically drew a crowd of 9,000. Among the performers were the Danger Brothers, Hot Pursuit, Julie Ivory and Snapshot, Arnett Howard and the Creole Funk Band, Terry Davidson and the Gears, Bonneville Strut, Irie, the Majestics, Ray Fuller and the Blues Rockers, Cimarron, Greasy Chuck and the High Tops and Pure Jam.

An annual “Go Bucks” version featured the Ohio State University marching band, cheerleaders and Brutus Buckeye.

In 1989, The Dispatch said the bands played in exchange for “exposure and a few free brews.”