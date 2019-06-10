A man Gahanna police charged in the alleged homicide of Dino Goodrich, 59, has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, June 14, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Gahanna police have been investigating the homicide that occurred just before midnight June 4 at 285 Muskingum Drive.

Goodrich's nephew, Cameron B. Goodrich, 34, was charged with one count of murder in connection to the death and was to be arraigned June 6 in Franklin County Municipal Court, according to Jeff Spence, Gahanna police chief.

Court records as of June 10 show the preliminary hearing was scheduled June 14.

Trace and physical evidence were collected pursuant to search warrants being issued, and witnesses and the suspect were interviewed, Spence said, in correspondence to Gahanna city officials.

He said the police division likely would present the case to a Franklin County grand jury this week.

At 11:49 p.m. June 4, Gahanna police received a 911 call about a fight between two family members at the Muskingum Drive location.

Officers found the elder Goodrich on the garage floor of the premises and unresponsive, according to police.

Officers administered CPR prior to Mifflin Township medics transporting Goodrich to Mount Carmel East, where he was pronounced dead at 12:38 a.m. June 5, according to police.

Gahanna police found and detained Cameron Goodrich, who allegedly was involved in the fight near the residence.

Investigators determined the two were involved in a prolonged fight over a game of pool that had occurred earlier June 4, according to police.

The fight evolved until Cameron Goodrich retrieved a bat from the interior of the residence and struck Dino Goodrich, according to police.

