An arrest made May 28 because of a warrant also resulted in drug-related citations for a Newark woman, according to the New Albany Police Department.

Officers were dispatched at 1:12 p.m. to state Route 310 and Jersey Mill Road to meet with Heath Police Department officers for a warrant pickup, according to the police report.

The woman, a 35-year-old Newark resident, was wanted on a warrant from New Albany for driving under suspension and expired registration, said police clerk Lauren Johnson.

During the pickup, officers found narcotics equipment, according to the report. The woman also was cited for illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, the report said.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A trash can was reported stolen at 12:07 p.m. May 30 on the 6800 block of Margarum Bend.

* A 25-year-old Galloway man was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop at 1:06 a.m. May 30 at state Route 161 eastbound and U.S. Route 62.

* A resident in the 7000 block of New Albany-Condit Road at 3:59 p.m. May 29 told police someone took a package from his front porch.

* A resident in the 4400 block of Olmsted Road at 10:56 a.m. May 29 told police his personal information was used to obtain a loan.

* A 27-year-old Westerville man was cited for drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 10:16 p.m. May 27 at Beech Road and Innovation Campus Way.

* A 20-year-old New Albany man was cited for drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 3:21 p.m. May 27 at Johnstown and Alpath roads.

* A 23-year-old Johnstown man was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop at 1:31 a.m. May 27 at state Route 161 eastbound and U.S. Route 62.