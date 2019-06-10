Several vehicles recently were stolen from the Northland area, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

A $2,000 Chevy Lumina, manufacturing date unknown, was stolen between 7:30 p.m. May 31 and 11 a.m. June 1 from the 6300 block of Edgecreek Lane.

A Ford Escape, manufacturing date and value unknown, was stolen between 12:25 and 12:35 a.m. June 2 from the 6100 block of Northgate Road.

The victim told police he left the keys in the vehicle and the vehicle running when he went inside to pick up his niece.

A Nissan Versa, value and manufacturing date unknown, was stolen 8 a.m. June 1 in the 800 block of East Dublin Granville Road. A $100 guitar was in the car when it was taken.

A $2,500 Honda Accord LX, manufacturing date unknown, was stolen at 5:55 a.m. May 19 from the 2600 block of Morse Road.

In other recent incident reports from the Northland area:

* Two TVs -- one valued at $1,500, the other at $200 -- a gaming console worth $400 and $500 cash were stolen between 7 p.m. May 30 and 7 p.m. June 2 from a residence in the 1600 block of Alona Drive.

* A 34-year-old man said he was stabbed in the shoulder at 9:18 a.m. June 3 in the 4400 block of Walford Street.