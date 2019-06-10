An employee of a store on Britton Parkway is accused of stealing $26,399 worth of cellphones, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

Between May 5 and 28, the suspect is alleged to have opened multiple fraudulent mobile-phone accounts using stolen personal information.

Another employee of the store told police three individuals were working with the suspect and would enter the store to open the accounts and leave with new phones.

As of June 10, no arrests had been made, according to police.

In other recent incident reports from Northwest Columbus:

* A man took a $2,100 electric bicycle for a test ride and never returned it to the store.

At 3:30 p.m. June 4 in the 2700 block of Sawmill Road, the suspect entered the business and asked to see a particular bicycle.

When he was given permission to take it for a test ride, he fled on it and never returned. An employee of the store had made a photo copy of the suspect's driver's license before the suspect left the store.

* A Suzuki DR-Z400 motorcycle, value and manufacturing date unknown, was stolen between 10 a.m. May 31 and 4:30 p.m. June 3 from the 700 block of Clarington Court.

* A $2,000 notebook computer, a $790 laptop computer, a $45 laptop bag, a $300 ring, a $25 backpack and a gold chain, value unknown, were stolen between 7:20 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. June 5 in the 1100 block of Bunker Hill Boulevard.

The victims told police the thief is believed to have entered through a rear sliding-glass door, but there were no signs of forced entry, according to the report.

* A suspect was recorded on video stealing more than $1,600 worth of merchandise at 7:47 p.m. May 20 from a store in the 5000 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard, according to reports.

The suspect, who was not arrested, had been previously charged and indicted for numerous felony thefts from the store, reports said.