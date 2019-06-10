Gahanna pet lovers can capture photos with their furry friends in a photo booth, sample treats and take a dog-friendly paddleboat ride, thanks to the return of Paws in the Plaza.

The seasonal event will return to the Creekside District on Mill Street from 6 to 9 p.m. the third Thursday of the month through September, thanks to new partnerships.

Laurie Jadwin, executive director of the Gahanna Convention and Visitors Bureau (also known as Visit Gahanna), said she's excited that Paws in the Plaza will return Thursday, June 20, thanks to a partnership with 103.5/104.3 Rewind and title sponsors Pet People and Gahanna Animal Hospital.

She said Amy Evans, of the Olde Gahanna Community Partnership, and her sister, Christy, brought Paws in the Plaza to life about 10 years ago and helped the event grow over time.

"We were truly saddened when they decided to step away from organizing the event after so many successful seasons," Jadwin said.

The Visit Gahanna team met with representatives from the Columbus Radio Group a few months ago to discuss promotional opportunities for Gahanna and the upcoming Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival, she said.

In that meeting, Jadwin said, the conversation shifted to Paws in the Plaza.

"We were thrilled when the Rewind team, who happen to be Gahanna residents themselves, enthusiastically expressed interest in picking up the leash and taking the lead in organizing the event so that it would continue in Gahanna," she said.

Erik Schmidt, Columbus Radio Group's vice president and general manager, said those at Rewind 103.5/104.3 and the Columbus Radio Group family, are proud to take a lead role in preserving and presenting one of Gahanna's heritage events.

"Most people tend to think that a radio station's role is simply to play music," Schmidt said. "At the Columbus Radio Group, we feel our responsibility to central Ohio is so much bigger than that.

"We're here to serve our local communities and help make connections between our listeners and our business partners," he said.

In the case of Paws in the Plaza, he said, the goal is to help connect pet lovers from all over central Ohio with the local pet brands that serve them.

"It's a wonderful way for us to give back, and by way of Paws in the Plaza, highlights Gahanna hospitality at its very best," said Schmidt, who has been a Gahanna resident for over 10 years.

Jadwin said human and furry attendees can expect dog-friendly vendors; an updated version of the "Waggin' Trail," where participants can enter to win prizes; watering stations at area businesses and music.

For details about the event, visit facebook.com/events/471266980283878/.

Jadwin said a new website will be launched in the coming weeks, providing more details.

Anyone interested in participating as an event vendor should contact Ross Wagner at ross.wagner@columbusradiogroup.com.

