100 Years Ago (1919)



It was noted that the new style in vogue, that of girls wearing real "half-hose," had been discussed at length in newspapers and magazines but there had been various unquestionable evidences in Alliance to verify the announcement. It went on to state that the Pennsylvania Lines depot was in danger from fire from just such a case. A very attractive young lady spent several hours inside the depot while waiting for the 5:30 p.m. train to Cleveland. At times, she displayed some nifty silk socks, attracting attention about the place, including that of four young men who seated themselves on a bench opposite the girl for about an hour, enjoying the scene. One of the boys had been smoking a cigarette and threw it upon the floor near a steam radiator, causing a blaze. Janitor W.H. Turner was able to extinguish the fire, but not before it left a considerable hole in floor. Thus it was said that the "half-hose" style became near being responsible, primarily, for a fire that might have resulted disastrously.



Sunday, June 8, was a day of special note for the Spiritualist Church o Alliance, the occasion being the ordination of its pastor, Rev. J. Willard Hills. The service, in which a large class was received into the fellowship of the church, was conducted by Ohio State Spiritualist President Elizabeth Schaurs, of Toledo.



75 Years Ago (1944)



Capt. Leonard H. Clark, a native of England who worked at American Steel Foundries before entering the U.S. military, was serving in the Fifth Air Force in the Pacific as the first pilot on a Liberator bomber and had been awarded an Air Medal to go along with a Distinguished Flying Cross.



The home of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Schillig, located five miles west of Alliance in Louisville, was struck by lightning and burned to the ground. It was also reported that Roy E. Dickey, 40, a former Review reporter who was the editor of The Van Vert Times Bulletin, was struck by lightning and seriously injured while on the farm of his sister in Gratlot.



The Rev. S.D. Myers, who had completed 42 years in gospel work, had achieved the distinction of being the oldest in years of active service and the longest pastorate in the history of St. Paul’s Lutheran congregation with 14 years of service.



50 Years Ago (1969)



Lt. Sharon Lane, 25, a 1961 graduate of Canton South High School, became the first U.S. Army nurse killed in Vietnam when the enemy shelled the Vietnamese ward of the 312th Evacuation Hospital at Chu Lai.



Following two nights of heavy vandalism, it was relatively quieter although two area bakeries — the Eagle Bakery on East Patterson Street and Husat’s Bakery on South Liberty — had windows broken as did the Rodman Public Library. Vandals hurled rocks through four of the six plate glass windows measuring 6 feet by 12 feet at the library hard enough that they landed near the steps leading to the mezzanine, located near the center of the building, causing $700 worth of damage.



Brenda Brueske, the wife of Charles Brueske, an assistant professor of biology at Mount Union, was to receive a Bachelor of Arts degree in French. It was noted that she had worked toward the moment through 10 years, two children and two moves. Cathy Wilson, an English major and the wife of J. Holton Wilson, an assistant professor of economics and business administration, was also slated to graduate.



Paul Cline, a 1963 West Branch grad, and Russell Boehn, a 1960 graduate of Sebring McKinley, had embarked on a 2,000-mile horseback journey to Colorado. Both natives of North Benton and Vietnam veterans, the men were traveling back roads mostly, advancing an average of 30 miles a day and resting the horses every seventh day. They took four horses, with two used as pack animals. The pair hoped to reach Walden in Jackson County, Colorado, where Boehn had been working as a rancher, after a journey of four to five months.



The death of Joseph Plavka, 24, of Alliance, who died in a one-car crash on Route 62 near Mutt and Jeff Hill, was ruled a suicide. Investigators based the ruling on a note found in his pocket detailing the differences he had with a female acquaintance and the fact that there were no skid marks and that he apparently had not tried to negotiate the curve before crashing into the bridge abutment.