The Tour de Grandview Cycling Classic will roll into town for the 26th consecutive year Friday, June 14.

"It's an event our community has embraced and looks forward to, and that's why it's been so successful and so long-lasting," said Marta Durban, recreation supervisor with Grandview Heights' parks and recreation department.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a category 4/5 women's and 17-and-under men/women race.

Other races on the schedule include category 4/5 men at 6:35 p.m.; category 3/4 men at 7:10 p.m.; a kids sprint with prizes for youngsters at 7:40 p.m.; category pro 1/2/3 women at 8:30 p.m.; and category pro 1/2/3 men at 9:20 p.m.

Twenty prizes totaling $2,500 will be offered in the pro 1/2/3 women's and men's races

The Tour de Grandview route starts on First Avenue and proceeds counterclockwise to Willard Avenue, Second Avenue and Grandview Avenue before returning to First.

"Our course is a flat route, but it offers the cyclists a real challenge with the curves at the turns," Durban said.

The route's neighborhood setting gives spectators a chance to get an up-close view of the pro cyclists speeding by, she said.

"You're so close, you can feel a breeze as the pack goes by you," Durban said.

Many residents along the route hold parties in their front yards on race night, she said, adding a festive atmosphere to the event.

Just north of the race course, the annual street party will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. on Grandview Avenue.

The celebration includes an expo area, food trucks, a beer tent and entertainment.

Destination Grandview, the community's convention and visitors bureau, is partnering with Columbus Brewing Co. and Watershed Distillery to operate the beer tent.

"We'll have several craft beers from Columbus Brewing Co., and this year, with Watershed being involved, we'll be offering a cocktail for the first time at the street party," said Destination Grandview executive director Brian Cheek.

Watershed will offer the Pedal Pusher, a blueberry lemon vodka drink, he said.

The Shaw Brothers will return as the street party's featured entertainment, but this year the brothers will perform with a full band instead of as a duo, Cheek said.

"The street party brings more people to the bike race and the bike race brings people to the street party," he said. "All those people pour into our community and spend time at our local businesses and restaurants before, during and after the race. It's a great night that spotlights our community."

The expo will feature a number of vendors, including bike shops displaying their gear, Durban said. A raffle will offer the chance to win one of several bicycles provided by Trek Columbus and roll: Bicycle Company.

Proceeds from the raffle will go toward supporting the Tour de Grandview, Durban said.

The kids sprint is free and open to children ages 5-10, with boys and girls races in two age categories. Parents can register their children at grandviewheights.org or youngsters can sign up between 6 and 7:45 p.m. on race night on the north side of First Avenue at Glendale Avenue.

All participants will be fitted for a new bike helmet and receive a ribbon. Age-group winners will win a savings certificate from Pathways Financial Credit Union.

The starting line for the kids sprint races is at First and Glendale. Youngsters will race east down First to the Tour de Grandview finish line near Hope Avenue.

afroman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAfroman