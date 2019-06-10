A 29-year-old Columbus man was arrested shortly after 8 p.m. May 26 on multiple charges, including disorderly conduct, menacing and criminal damaging, after police responded to a 911 call from a home in the 500 block of Postwoods Drive.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* A 38-year-old Columbus man and an 18-year-old Reynoldsburg woman were issued a trespass warning from a gas station in the 6300 block of East Main Street. shortly after 2:25 a.m. May 29 after allegedly refusing to pay for a sandwich and arguing with employees.

* More than $1,500 worth of clothing, undergarments and swimwear was stolen from a retailer in the first block of Limited Parkway between May 17 and 2 p.m. May 23, according to a report filed May 28 by the company's loss prevention department.

* Police arrested a 53-year-old Columbus man on OVI charges shortly before 1 a.m. May 28 in the 2100 block of Brice Road near Eastgreen Boulevard.

* A 19-year-old Reynoldsburg man reported his 2013 black Honda Fit was stolen shortly before 9:15 p.m. May 25 while it was parked in front of a convenience store in the 6500 block of East Livingston Avenue.