A former caterer who toured with the likes of Judas Priest and the Rolling Stones plans to open an English-style pub in south Columbus.

Glenn Hall-Jones is the founder and co-owner of Geordie’s Restaurant, which replaced the Explorers Club at 1586 S. High St.

“That was a big blur,” he said of his catering gigs for the bands. “It’s not the glamorous job everybody thinks it is. It’s work.”

Geordie’s, which was open for three days in May, closed June 1 because of staffing issues, Hall-Jones said.

He’s working to resolve them, but he doesn’t have a target date for reopening.

When the restaurant reopens, the menu will be focused on Newcastle-style food, with a few updates, such as the Geordie’s burrito: pot roast, potatoes, vegetables and gravy wrapped in Yorkshire pudding and mini pork Wellingtons.

Hall-Jones, who completed culinary training at North Tyneside College in England, said he will make nearly everything from scratch, from the Newkie brown (steak-and-ale pie) to the sticky toffee pudding.

His Yorkshire “caviar,” or blended split yellow peas, will be served with the fish and chips.

He will make the stottie rolls, a Newcastle term for a bun, in-house, as well as the Scotch eggs.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself,” Hall-Jones said.

Burgers, salads and sides also will be served, with most individual meals priced from $9 to $17.50.

Brunch will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.

Geordie’s will have two brunch menus, each offering five items, plus sides. On Saturdays, dishes will include chicken and waffles, corned beef hash and eggs and an omelet bar. Sundays will feature a decidedly British flavor, with such dishes as the full English breakfast – sausage, bacon, one egg, country potatoes, baked beans, grilled tomato, mushrooms and fried bread.

The 90-seat restaurant, located in an old house, is mostly rustic, with a full bar. The name Geordie “is both a regional nickname for a person from the larger Tyneside region of northeast England and the name of the northern English dialect spoken by its inhabitants,” according to a description on the restaurant’s menu.

Hall-Jones said he’s had an abundance of jobs over the years, including industrial cleaner, insurance salesman and apprentice to an interior decorator, but he decided to go to culinary school in 2000.

He met the man who became his husband, Clint Hall-Jones, who was living in America, online. After Glenn Hall-Jones moved to the U.S., they decided to open a restaurant together.

“It’s not my first time in small business, but it’s my first time owning a restaurant,” said Clint Hall-Jones, who is in the banking industry.

Hours will be 3 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, call 614-674-6004.

Egg-O-Holic has opened in Dublin.

The restaurant specializing in egg-centered Indian street food has replaced Menya Ramen at 331 W. Bridge St.

Eggs are part of most dishes, from sandwiches to Indian-style omelets, said Bhagyesh Patel, who opened the original location in Schaumburg, Illinois, a Chicago suburb.

“Whenever I go back to India, it’s a very popular concept,” Patel said. “This is like a late-night food for us.”

Patel’s friend, Dhimant Patel, no relation, is the local franchisee. Another Egg-O-Holic is in Chicago.

“In every dish, the egg tastes different, is made different,” Bhagyesh Patel said.

The menu includes chicken and vegetarian options, he said.

The 60-seat restaurant uses counter-order service; completed orders are brought to the table, he said.

Columbus Food Adventures is booking for “Alt Eats II – A Tour Spanning Asia.”

Initially being held twice a month starting June 27, tour stops will include food from two regional Chinese cuisines, a sampling of Korean dishes, food from a Middle Eastern kitchen and a surprise dessert, said Bethia Woolf, co-founder of the company.

Tickets are $62 and available at columbusfoodadventures.com.

