Construction on a 94-unit senior-housing project will begin next spring in Northland.

National Church Residences, based in Upper Arlington, will invest $11.5 million into the neighborhood by building Northland Gate, 5771 Maple Canyon Drive.

The independent, affordable housing facility will serve seniors 55 and older, said Todd Hutchins, spokesman for National Church Residences.

The three-story, 85,000-square-foot building, which will offer one- and two-bedroom residences, will be located on about 4 acres, said Amy Rosenthal, director of affordable-development for National Church Residences.

A single-family house and detached garage on the property will be removed, Rosenthal said.

National Church Residences recently received $1.2 million in tax credits from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency, which essentially gave the company the approval to proceed with the project.

"We've been trying for four years to get this project funded," Rosenthal said.

The development will take at least a year to build and contruction will begin next spring, she said.

National Church Residences already has a strong presence in the community, managing Restoration Plaza 1 and II and owning Northland Community Center for Senior Health North and other properties in the neighborhood, she said.

"We're excited to expand our footprint in the community to provide housing and service options for seniors so seniors can age in quality, affordable housing," Rosenthal said.

Seven Columbus-area developments were granted tax credits during the current round of funding from OHFA, according to the city of Columbus.

The others were Cassady Village, 3089 Cassady Village Trail; Creekside Place, 500 N. Nelson Road; Franklin Manor South, 1475 Stimmel Road; Hamilton Crossing Annex, 540 S. Hamilton Road; Jenkins Street Lofts, 27 W. Jenkins St.; and Kenlawn Place, at the intersection of Cleveland at Eddystone avenues.

The tax credits are based on two criteria in Ohio Housing Financing Agency's qualified action plan: the eligible cost of the project and the maximum award allocation, said Dorcas Jones, spokeswoman for OHFA.

The credit doesn't alleviate tax burden from the developer to the state, Jones said.

The tax credits are purchased by a limited partner, or syndicator, and are considered equity in the project, she said.

The developer, in essence, gets financial relief from building costs and the limited partner effectively gets his or her money from investors, who are not affiliated with the project and get a 10-year tax credit to use as a write off to lower their federal-tax liabilities, she said.

