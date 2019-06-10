Ohio experienced 18 confirmed tornadoes in 2018 according to the National Weather Service.

Last April, many of our residents were impacted by the EF-1 tornado that touched down just south of Orders Road, and moved northeast, crossing Hoover Road and Interstate 71, eventually lifting just north of White Road.

Now that it is peak tornado season, I would like to review actions our community can take to be as safe as possible if the need arises.

The Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness encourages Ohioans to DUCK in case of a tornado. That means:

* D -- Go Down to the lowest level.

* U -- Get Under something.

* C -- Cover your head.

* K -- Keep sheltered until the storm has passed.

Cars can be extremely unsafe during a tornado. If you can see the tornado is far away, and traffic is not congested, safely drive moving at right angles to the tornado to avoid its path.

Find shelter in a sturdy building or underground if possible.

If extreme winds or flying debris make it unsafe to drive, park your car as quickly and safely as possible without blocking lanes.

Remain in the car with the seat belt fastened.

Lower your head below the windows, and cover your head with your hands and a blanket, coat, or another cushion if possible.

Overpasses do not supply adequate shelter from flying debris and are not recommended.

If you live in a mobile home, be aware it is not as safe as a sturdy building or underground shelter, even if it is tied down.

Tornadoes can destroy even tied-down mobile homes.

Have an evacuation plan and safe place to shelter before the storm.

If you are outside during a tornado and have no other alternative, lie flat and face-down on the lowest ground possible and protect your head with your arms.

Stay away from trees and cars; they can become flying debris or fall on you during the tornado.

During school, listen to the teachers. They are highly trained and well versed in the actions to take during a tornado. Additionally, schools are extremely sturdy structures with tornado safe zones.

More information regarding tornado safety can be found online at redcross.org and ready.gov/tornadoes or by calling Jackson Township's public-information officer at 614-991-6882 to request this information be mailed to you.

Wishing you and yours a happy and safe summer.

Jackson Township fire Chief Randy Little can be reached at 614-875-5588 or littler@jacksontwp.org.