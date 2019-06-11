A Columbus resident reported May 28 he was working as a landscaper at a residence in the 2500 block of Fair Avenue when a male suspect stole his leaf blower.

The complainant stated the male waited until he was at the front of the residence and grabbed the leaf blower from the side of the residence and fled in a waiting car. A description of the suspect and the car was not included in the police report.

In other recent Bexley police incident reports:

* A Columbus resident reported May 22 that someone stole his bicycle which was parked behind the southeast corner of the Bexley Public Library, 2411 E. Main St. The victim stated the bicycle was left unlocked between the building and fence.

* An employee of a store in the 2200 block of East Livingston Avenue reported that at 10:55 p.m. May 22, a suspect entered the business and stole two 18-packs of beer. A description of the suspect was not provided, according to the report.

* A resident in the 100 block of North Roosevelt Road reported someone entered the unattached garage at his house through an unlocked pedestrian door between May 24 and May 28 and stole a bicycle.