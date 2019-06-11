The city of Westerville is looking to place a bond issue on the ballot in the fall to help fund a new court facility.

A 20-year, 0.96-mill bond issue that would cost the owner of a $100,000 house $33.60 annually (or $67.20 per $200,000), starting in 2021, is headed to the Nov. 5 ballot, according to westerville.org.

City Manager David Collinsworth said the city acquired property in August 2018 at 229 Huber Village Blvd. that has been intended for a future police and court facility. The city acquired the building and parcel for $1.9 million, below its original asking price of more than $2.5 million, according to the city website.

The existing building there is 27,850 square feet and the city is proposing an addition to make the building 33,570 square feet, according to Christa Dickey, city spokeswoman.

"We're kind of out of space next door, we have some needs that cannot be met on the current site," Collingsworth said of the current location of police operations at 29 S. State St.

According to the city's website, an outdated shooting range, housed in the basement without good ventilation, would be replaced by a range that could be used on a daily basis. The condition of the jail's holding cells is outdated, and the new building would resolve issues.

The new site is expected to include a training facility and a dedicated court space.

Collinsworth previously said the office building sits on 4 acres. He said the plan is to remodel the office building and expand it as necessary to meet the city's needs.

During a meeting May 21, Collinsworth gave the first reading of an ordinance to set the bond in motion.

"I think council is aware that over the last 10 years, we've been looking at ways to meet our facility needs," he said.

The facility the city is proposing at the address would consolidate all of the existing bureaus of the Westerville Division of Police, including mayor's court, investigations and emergency communications, located at 21, 28 and 29 S. State St., respectively, into one, according to the city's website.

He said the preliminary cost estimate for the project is $15 million.

He said the city would like to move forward with the project with a final design in 2020 and have construction start later in the year.

Dickey said the city is working with Brandstetter Carroll Inc. on the design for the building.

Collingsworth said the city would like to propose a bond issue for this fall, which means legislation must have three readings and be approved in time to meet a filing deadline of Aug. 7 with the Franklin County Board of Elections.

At the May meeting, council member Tim Davey raised a question about the current use of police facilities and asked if a deeper analysis had been completed on space needs.

Collinsworth said a more in-depth analysis would be presented at a June 11 work session.

ominnier@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews