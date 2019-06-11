The 46th annual Westerville Music & Arts Festival is so close I can almost smell the sweet kettle corn and hear the array of sounds from the Middlefield Banking Company Everal Barn Stage in the distance.

The festival has been a summer tradition unlike any around central Ohio. Mark your calendars for the weekend of July 13 and 14 and plan to visit the festival that has something for everyone.

Did you know that the entire festival weekend is put on by Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce member businesses? From the committee members planning the festival to all the generous sponsors, even the army of volunteers, our Westerville Music & Arts Festival is made possible by the greater Westerville business community.

Of course, we couldn't do it without our partnership with the city departments for water, electric and parks and recreation, along with the Westerville City School District.

Another festival fact is the entire weekend draws nearly 18,000 people to Heritage Park.

Last year's economic-impact study, conducted by students and professors from Otterbein University, found that during the weekend more than half of attendees came from outside of 43081 and 43082, with the average distance traveled being nearly 12 miles. From that information, we found that their indirect spending in our greater Westerville economy is upward of $950,000 over the two days.

This weekend is a great opportunity for visitors to see all that our community has to offer.

What is new this year? We are increasing the music offerings, creating more community partnerships for additional activities on the grounds and expanding the headliner concert to include a partnership with Westerville Parks and Recreation's Summer Jazz Series and hosting the Urban Jazz Coalition at 5:30 p.m. July 13.

Following the Urban Jazz Coalition, this year's headlining concert will be The Reaganomics at 7:30 p.m., along with local craft breweries North High Brewing and Rhinegiest on tap beginning at 5 p.m. and of course, food trucks will be open late. The concert is included with the festival's $1 entry fee.

For more information about the festival, times for each day, a list of musicians and food trucks and parking locations with shuttle service directly to the festival grounds, visit westervillechamber.com or follow our festival on Facebook.

Remember it is good business to do business with chamber members.

See you at #westfest19!

Janet Tressler-Davis is president and CEO of the Westerville Area Chamber of Commerce, which provides Chamber Corner to ThisWeek Westerville News & Public Opinion.