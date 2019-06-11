Nearly $3,000 of property was reported stolen from a business in the 5800 block of Eiterman Road.

Tools and lawn-care equipment totaling $2,707 were reported stolen at 6:32 a.m. May 26, according to Dublin police department incident reports.

In other recent incident reports:

* Breaking and entering was reported at 9:22 a.m. May 29 at an office in the 6000 block of Parkwood Place.

* Equipment and cash, totaling $838, was reported stolen at 8:12 a.m. May 29 at a business in the 5600 block of Woerner-Temple Road.

* A 23-year-old man was charged with marijuana drug abuse May 29 at state Route 161 and Dale Drive.

* An 18-year-old man was charged with offenses involving underage persons May 28 in the 5300 block of Tara Hill Drive.

* Credit or debit cards, $25 in cash and other items, together valued at $135, were reported stolen at 10:15 a.m. May 26 from a business in the 6600 block of Sawmill Road.

* Identity fraud was reported May 25 in the 7000 block of Fallen Timbers Drive.

* A 55-year-old woman was charged with domestic violence-simple assault May 25 in the 5500 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard.

* A 36-year-old man was charged with domestic violence-simple assault May 25 at Hyland-Croy Road and Tuscany Drive.

* A 38-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs May 25 at Sawmill Road and Emerald Parkway.

* A 22-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs May 25 at Riverside Drive and John Shields Parkway.

* Vehicle damage and stolen property collectively totaling $1,515 was reported at 6:11 p.m. May 24 in a parking lot in the 6200 block of Cosgray Road.

Property stolen from a vehicle there included personal bags, $150 in cash, household items and other items, reports said.

* Vehicle damage was reported May 24 in the 6900 block of Post Preserve Boulevard.

* A 58-year-old woman was charged with failure to maintain physical control of a motor vehicle May 24 in the 6500 block of Post Road.

* A 61-year-old woman was charged with domestic violence-simple assault May 24 in the 6800 block of Vineyard Haven Loop.

* A 45-year-old man was charged with criminal damaging or endangering May 24 at the Dublin Police Department, 6565 Commerce Parkway, reports said.