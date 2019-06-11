Two males -- one 16 years old and the other 19 -- were arrested on burglary charges after they tried to break into a residence at 11:39 p.m. June 3 in the first block of East Moler Street, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

A witness told police he observed the two suspects prying open the window of the residence and attempting to gain entry into the residence.

The witness said he watched the males forcefully open the window while two females were look outs. When the witness confronted the individuals, they became verbally aggressive toward him and left the area, reports stated. The witness then called police gave a detailed description of the suspects, who later were apprehended, the report said.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* A $4,600 computer, a $1,000 cellphone, a $40 book bag and various forms of identification were stolen at 11:45 p.m. June 2 from the 500 block of East Livingston Avenue.

* A Chevrolet 1500 truck, manufacturing date and value unknown, was stolen between 6 p.m. June 4 and 11 a.m. June 5 from the 300 block of East Whittier Street.

* An $80 purse, $1 in change, a credit card and other personal items were stolen from a vehicle between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. June 2 in the 300 block of Greenlawn Avenue.

* Someone broke into a residence at 8 a.m. June 1 in the 1100 block of South High Street.

Nothing was apparently stolen but the intruder caused $500 worth of damage to the door.

