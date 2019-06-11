A 25-year-old man was arrested by the Hilliard Division of Police for using weapons while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, at 10:40 p.m. June 1 in the 4500 block of Ember Square.

Officers responded on a report of a gun discharge.

Upon arrival, a man told police he accidentally discharged a 9 mm pistol inside his apartment, said Andrea Litchfield, a police spokeswoman.

The round passed through a door, and no one was inured, she said.

Officers believe the man was under the influence of alcohol, Litchfield said.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* No charges were filed after a student was found to have a BB gun shortly after 9 a.m. May 31 at Hilliard Davidson High School, 5100 Davidson Road.

The BB gun was in a book bag, Litchfield said.

The student did not knowingly display or brandish it, and at no time did he indicate it was a real firearm, she said.

* Criminal damaging was reported between 11 p.m. May 30 and 6 a.m. May 31 in the 4800 block of Prince Charles Way.

* A business in the 4200 block of Weaver Court North reported vandalism between 7 and 7:30 p.m. May 31.

* Criminal damaging was reported at 4:20 p.m. May 31 in the 4800 block of Drayton Road.

* Criminal damaging was reported between 10 p.m. June 2 and 8 a.m. June 3 in the 5500 block of Interlachen Drive.

* A cellphone worth $1,100 was reported stolen between 11:30 and 11:45 p.m. June 4 in the 4600 block of Cemetery Road.

* A 33-year-old woman was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug-abuse instruments at 3:20 a.m. May 31 at Cemetery Road and Main Street.

* A 32-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 10:30 p.m. June 1 in the 4600 block of Cemetery Road.