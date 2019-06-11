On May 19, 750 students graduated from Worthington Schools.

We wish them the best as they begin the next stage in their lives. Thanks to the hard work of our staff and teachers, I am confident that together we are accomplishing our mission to empower a community of learners to change the world.

Good luck to our graduates as they join the more than 40,000 living alumni of Worthington Schools.

Although it is summer break, many of our staff members and students will continue to expand their knowledge through various learning opportunities.

Hundreds of teachers will participate in WorthU, at which staff members may come together to collaborate with their colleagues and develop new learning methods and tools to enhance teaching in their classrooms.

Students may participate in various summer enrichment programs to expand their learning, as well. Students will have the opportunity to catch up on their skills and explore their passions. Students may participate in reading, math and wellness classes and explore topics of interest, such as fashion, film, drama and engineering.

Our district also will be busy implementing Phase 1 of the Worthington Schools Master Facilities Plan. We will continue working with architects and committees in finalizing the design of our new and renovated middle schools. Thank you again to our voters for making this possible by supporting our schools last November.

We also are in the process of adjusting our enrollment numbers based on the latest projections received earlier this spring.

By academic year 2021-22, we are projected to reach an all-time high of 11,000 students; previously, the highest enrollment was 10,818 Worthington students in 1995.

Because of this growth, we've modified our capacity numbers for our middle school renovations to add space for another 180 students. We also will add temporary classroom space to the Bluffsview, Evening Street, McCord and Worthington Hills buildings in preparation for the upcoming school year.

Thank you to our community for making the 2018-19 one of our best school years yet. It is an honor to serve as superintendent for our amazing school district.

Although summer is busy, please make time to enjoy what the season has to offer. We look forward to welcoming students back Aug. 14.

Trent Bowers is superintendent of Worthington Schools. Contact him by email at tbowers@wscloud.org.