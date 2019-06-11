Mark Gonzalez said it is difficult to describe his band's music, but it combines several elements for generally up-tempo songs.

"In one word, if you could narrow it down, Americana works because it encompasses blues, bluegrass and folk, and some rock and roll as well," said Gonzalez, a singer, guitar player and dobro player for the Knot Brothers.

The band will open the German Village Garten Club's Summer Concert Series at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 16, in Frank Fetch Park.

As with all summer concert-series shows, it is free and open to the public. If it rains, the concerts will be moved to the Meeting Haus, 588 S. Third St. Gonzalez, a California native, said the band plays mostly original numbers but also some covers.

"We're really are pushing the originals right now," he said. "I would like to get us into the studio this year."

The sextet has flirted with several styles, such as jam bluegrass, showing off its prog-rock prowess, but now is into more song-based music, Gonzalez said.

"It's bluesy, rocky, bluesgrassy -- it's kind of got all that in it," he said. "Sometimes we put down the fiddle and dobro and pick up two electric guitars."

The band consists of Gonzalez; Josh Heber, drums; Christopher Swanson, vocals, guitar and fiddle; James Wooster, vocals and guitar; Ryan Paradise, keyboard; and Steven Fox, bass.

Gonzalez said he looks forward to playing at Frank Fetch Park.

He said the crowd can expect a high-energy, foot-stomping show.

"Even when we we're playing our electric, it's still more of the driving blues sound," he said. "It's a good time."

Concerts will be held the third Sunday of each month through Sept. 15, when the Colin Lazarsky NOLA Quintet closes out the season.

Ashleigh Lemon, a member of the Garten Club, said concertgoers are "really in for a musical treat this year," starting with the Knot Brothers.

"They bring together some crazy talented local musicians and draw from Americana, bluegrass, rock and roll, country and more to make you want to dance all night long," Lemon said.

"I hope everyone joins us in our beautiful Frank Fetch Park for a lovely evening of community and music," she said. "Make sure you bring your dad along. After all, (June 16) is Father's Day and he won't be disappointed."

