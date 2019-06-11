Looking for ways to get your child out from in front of the TV or away from video games for a few hours this summer? Worthington Libraries has a number of programs scheduled that you – and your children – can enjoy.

Kick It Old School

In honor of the library's throwback summer reading club, a number of fun, old-school programs are planned.

Old Worthington Library will hold Karaoke with Keenan Blanke, lead singer of local '80s cover band The Reaganomics, on June 13 and a Vinyl Record Swap on Aug. 11.

The outdoor spaces at Northwest Library, 2280 Hard Road, will be the sites of a celebration of International Mud Day on June 29 and a campout on July 13.

Worthington Park Library, 1389 Worthington Centre Drive, has a Summer Sock Hop planned July 13 and a Tie Dye workshop on July 20.

Wild About Animals

It isn't summer at Worthington Libraries without lots of animal visitors – staff members love interacting with them as much as patrons do.

Old Worthington Library's June 19 Science Cafe will feature Ohio-native species, and we're bringing farm animals, such as turkeys, sheep and goats, to Northwest Library on June 27.

Sedgewick the hedgehog and his person, Erica Carlson, will visit both libraries for a magic show. Old Worthington Library's will be July 17; Northwest Library's is July 25.

Crazy for Coding

Your coding-crazy children won't want to miss the library's workshops.

Both Old Worthington Library and Worthington Park Library have sessions planned so ages 6-8 can try ScratchJr.; the former will be held June 24-27, the latter is July 18 (registration required).

Registration is also required for Worthington Park Library's videogame-focused program, Hour of Code, on July 25.

Speaking of video games, visitors ages 9-17 will learn to build their own using Bloxels during workshops at Worthington Park Library on July 11 (registration required) and Old Worthington Library on July 22.

For details and a complete list of the library's summer programming – including sessions for teens and adults – go to worthingtonlibraries.org/calendar or pick up a summer newsletter at any Worthington Libraries location.

Hillary Kline is a communications specialist for Worthington Libraries.