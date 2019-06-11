A Powell man called police to report someone had stolen beer from his garage refrigerator, only to find out days later that his wife had been pulling a prank on him.

According to reports, the man called police about 8:30 a.m. May 23 to report that he "attempted to get a beer out of the fridge and found that it had been stolen" between 7 and 8 p.m. the night before.

At the time, he reported that only he and his wife had been at their house in the 200 block of Glenworth Court.

The man told police he believed someone had come in through a garage door, which had been left open. He told officers there was no value in processing the scene, as he had touched the door and likely left his own fingerprints.

On May 29, the man called police to report that "the offense actually did not occur and his wife was just playing a practical joke on him."

Police changed the offense report to an incident report and closed the case.

In other recent Powell police reports:

* A Powell boy reported someone stole his bicycle while it was parked in the 3700 block of Village Club Drive between 2 and 3:30 p.m. May 24.

Several days later, the case was closed when the bike was returned to the same location, reports said.

* A Powell man reported someone took his smartphone after he accidentally left it at Murphy Park, 47 Murphy Parkway, the evening of May 25.

* A Powell woman told police someone broke into her vehicle while it was parked in the first block of Traditions Way the morning of June 1, stealing her sunglasses, checkbook and other items.