Quantum Health is considering a relocation of its headquarters from Columbus to Dublin, a move that could bring 800 employees to the city and create another 350.

Dublin’s economic-development staff have been working with the business about the relocation and expansion of its headquarters, according to a June 4 memo to Dublin City Council members.

Quantum, which provides health-care navigation, has offices at 7450 Huntington Park Drive.

If the company moves to Dublin, the business would add 350 new jobs by 2025 for a total of 1,150 employees, according to the memo.

Council on June 10 heard a first reading of the agreement – a seven-year, 17% performance incentive on withholdings collected from 2021-27 capped at $1,665,000 for the term of the agreement, according to the memo.

The city typically pays companies incentives in such agreements from the city’s nontax revenue, such as licenses, fines, building permits and services provided to outside agencies, such as the Northwest Regional Emergency Communications Center.

Colleen Gilger, Dublin’s economic-development director, previously said all such incentives must come from nontax revenues, per state law.

The agreement also would include a $150,000 relocation grant from the city, according to the memo.

The company must execute a minimum 10-year lease and reach predetermined annual withholdings targets to qualify for the performance incentives, according to the memo. The city expects to net a little less than $11.25 million in income-tax revenue over the 10-year lease term.

The city of Columbus worked with Quantum, providing the company with building options within the city that could accommodate growth, but in the end, Quantum found what it needed in Dublin, said Mark Lundine, Columbus’ economic-development administrator.

He said city leaders are disappointed the company could leave but said Dublin’s and the company’s leaders acted in good faith and handled the matter professionally.

Dublin had given Columbus notice of the potential incentives, he said.

The state also is proposing incentives to Quantum, according to the memo.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority on March 25 approved a tax credit of 1.71% for nine years for Quantum Health Inc. in exchange for a commitment to create 350 new full-time equivalent employees generating $18,060,000 in new annual payroll and retaining $47,822,305 in existing payroll in Columbus. In addition, the company would claim the tax credit on Ohio employee payroll generated in excess of the company’s baseline payroll at the project location.

The tax credit tentatively would begin Jan. 1, 2019, and end Dec. 31, 2027, according to the document on the authority’s website.

Todd Walker, chief communications officer for the Ohio Development Services Agency, which oversees the Ohio Tax Credit Authority, said Quantum Health’s move within the state would not affect the authority’s vote on the state incentives. He said the estimated value of the tax credit is $2,769,000, based on Quantum’s commitment to add 350 new jobs.

