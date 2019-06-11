Dublin's Independence Day Celebration will include not one, but two Grammy Award-winning performers.

Chaka Khan will take the stage first, followed by Michael McDonald.

Known for "I'm Every Woman," among other songs, Khan has earned 10 Grammy awards. Throughout the course of her career, she has released 22 albums.

McDonald is a five-time Grammy Award-winner who is known for singing with Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers, appearing on such songs as "Takin' it to the Streets."

Throughout his career, he has served as a singer, songwriter, keyboard player and record producer.

The two will perform in the Dublin Coffman High School stadium.

Dublin Events Administrator Mary Jo DiSalvo said the city typically tries to find performers that will resonate with attendees, be appropriate for families and are easy to sing along with.

This year's Independence Day Celebration theme, "Shine Sweet Freedom," was selected in honor of one of McDonald's songs, "Sweet Freedom," DiSalvo said.

Although the concert begins in the evening, festivities for July 4 will start early that morning.

At 8 a.m. the city will host its annual fishing derby at the Dublin Community Recreation Center.

At 11 a.m. the parade will step off from at Metro Place North. It will head north on Franz Road, east in Bridge Street (state Route 161) and south on High Street, concluding at South High and Waterford Drive.

Gates at the stadium will open at 4:30 p.m. for the evening celebration. Nashville-based songwriter Devon Gilfillian is scheduled to perform at 5:30 p.m.

Gilfillian performs original material as well as covers of songs such as Bill Withers' "Lean on Me," DiSalvo said.

Khan will perform at 6:40 p.m., followed by McDonald at 8:25 p.m. Between the two performances will be a presentation by Dublin City Council members and grand marshal Bill Andrews.

Fireworks will conclude the event at 9:50 p.m.

Onfield tables with seating for 10 people cost $150. Those purchasing a table will be receive 10 reserved table wristbands, which must be worn by everyone 4 years old and older to permit access to the stadium and the field tables.

Dublin and Dublin City Schools residents will be able to purchase stadium wristbands guaranteeing access to the event for $3 each beginning at 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, in the Dublin Community Recreation Center. Wristbands will be sold during normal operating hours until 9:30 p.m. July 3, or while supplies last. Wristbands will be limited to eight per household. Proof of residency is required.

Unsold stadium wristbands will be available to residents and the general public on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 10 a.m. July 4 at Dublin Coffman High School Stadium for $5.

Many people choose to sit outside the stadium fence on blankets or beneath pop-up canopies on the lawn, said Sara O'Malley, a Dublin events specialist.

"There's something for everyone at this celebration," she said.

DiSalvo said she believes Dublin's annual Independence Day Celebration is a favorite in the community because of how many people who return each year.

"It's one of the best days to celebrate your community and the freedom of your country," she said.

For more information, including how to reserve an on-field table for the stadium concert, go to dublinohiousa.gov.

