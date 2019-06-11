Golf carts now must have headlights, taillights, turn signals and other state-mandated safety features in order to be legally driven on Upper Arlington streets, but exceptions will be granted for five days on and around Independence Day.

Upper Arlington City Council on June 10 unanimously approved new rules for operating golf carts on city streets. It was a move to enhance safety, council members said.

But exceptions were made for July 4, as well as two days before and two days after the holiday.

Under the new law, which was approved by emergency and went into effect immediately, any golf cart driven on Upper Arlington streets must be registered and titled with the state and pass a safety inspection.

In accordance with state standards, the carts also must have windshields, rearview mirrors, roadworthy tires, braking systems, headlights, brake lights, turn signals and taillights.

Additionally, council members took the city's rules further than the state by requiring that carts must have seat belts for each designated seat in the "under-speed vehicles."

Council also added a provision dictating that golf carts may be driven only on streets with posted speed limits of 25 mph or less.

Council members said they were excusing the registration, title and safety obligations for those five days, in part, because the Upper Arlington Civic Association uses golf carts when setting up and tearing down stages of the holiday celebration. The carts also have become popular rentals during that week. Rentals typically don't come equipped with the necessary safety features.

"We are not relaxing safety during that (exemption) time," city attorney Jeanine Hummer said. "I think your actions here today are going to make a safer environment for the community during the Fourth of July because your law-enforcement entity has a road map for what to do."

Hummer said during the exemption period, drivers of golf carts still will be subject to the city's traffic laws.

Officials said in recent years, the city and police force largely have turned a blind eye to the use and regulation of golf carts during the July 4 week because of their popularity and that previous councils failed to reach a consensus on how to deal with them.

Police Chief Steve Farmer said council's action provides clarity for officers.

"We do want clear guidance from council," Farmer said before the ordinance was approved. "Our goal is to provide a safe environment every day of the year.

"We're going to enforce moving violations, absolutely. We will make sure people are operating them safely whether the equipment is there or not."

Council Vice President Brendan King had sought to reduce the exemption period from five days to three, a proposal that was supported by members Michele Hoyle and Sue Ralph.

However, Council President Kip Greenhill and members Carolyn Casper, Brian Close and Jim Lynch voted for the five-day exemption.

