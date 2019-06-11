A man in the 4400 block of Winterset Drive recently was the victim of the theft of thousands of dollars in jewelry from his residence, according to police reports.

The man told the Upper Arlington Police Division the theft occurred between 7 and 8:15 a.m. May 29.

According to reports, at least six pieces of jewelry, valued together at $13,700, were taken from his house.

Additionally, a television valued at $300 was reported stolen.

Police had no suspects in the case, reports stated.

In other recent Upper Arlington Police Division reports:

* A television valued at $200 and "other property" valued at $300 reportedly was stolen from a man's residence in the 3900 block of West Henderson Road between 6 p.m. May 27 and 1 p.m. May 28.

* A woman in the 2300 block of North Star Road reported someone broke out the rear passenger window of her vehicle between 9:30 p.m. May 30 and 10 a.m. May 31, causing $250 in damage.

* Two generators, together worth $1,400, a tablet computer worth $500 and a concrete saw valued at $300 reportedly were stolen from a Columbus construction company's work site in the 2100 block of Riverside Drive between 2:48 and 2:56 p.m. May 30.