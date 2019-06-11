A 43-year-old Westerville resident was issued a summons for theft after stealing plants from a store at 1 p.m. May 29 in the 100 block of Huber Village Boulevard.

Police responded after a store employee reported it, issuing a summons to the female suspect before releasing her from the scene.

In other recent Westerville Division of Police incident reports:

* A 45-year-old Westerville resident told police tools were stolen out of his van at 11 p.m. May 30 in the 500 block of Olde Mill Drive. The victim found his tools for sale online, but because he reported the theft after he drove his van to work, no evidence was able to be collected, according to the report.

* A 42-year-old Hilliard resident reported a counterfeit bill was given as a payment for an order at a business at 5:15 p.m. May 30 in the 800 block of Polaris Parkway. The victim was able to identify the license plate and give it police, according to the report. The suspects were seen using counterfeit bills at other stores in the area, police said.