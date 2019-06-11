Whitehall police arrested an 18-year-old Whitehall woman for robbery in connection with an incident earlier this month at a North Yearling Road apartment.

The woman was asked and agreed to go to the police station June 2 for an interview in connection with the reported theft of a purse and clothes from the apartment in the first block of North Yearling.

The alleged theft occurred at 10:50 p.m. June 1.

The woman later was taken into custody without incident as police continue to investigate, according to reports.

* Police arrested a 51-year-old Whitehall woman for assault, driving on a suspended license and driving without a license, and a 39-year-old Columbus man for assault at 1:45 a.m. June 4 at a business in the 4400 block of East Main Street, according to reports.

* Police arrested a 22-year-old Columbus woman for breaking and entering at 10 p.m. May 29 at a business in the 500 block of South Yearling Road, reports said.

* Burglaries were reported at 12:15 p.m. May 29 in the 700 block of Valerie Lane; at 9:30 p.m. May 30 in the 500 block of Pierce Avenue; at 9:10 p.m. May 31 in the 4800 block of East Broad Street; and at 4:45 p.m. June 1 in the 4200 block of Doney Street.

* Thefts were reported at 11:15 a.m. May 31 in the 4200 block of Doney Street; at 4:50 p.m. June 2 in the 1000 block of Fountain Lane; at 7:25 p.m. June 2 in the 4600 block of Kae Avenue; and at 6 p.m. June 4 in the 4400 block of East Broad Street.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 5:35 a.m. May 29 in the 5100 block of Longbranch Lane; at 6:15 p.m. May 29 in the 500 block of South Hamilton Road; at 10:35 p.m. May 31 in the 600 block of Pierce Avenue; and at 8:25 a.m. June 5 in the 900 block of Rosemore Avenue.

* Property destruction was reported at 11:55 a.m. May 30 in the 4800 block of Etna Road; at 2:50 p.m. May 31 in the 4600 block of East Main Street; at 3:30 p.m. May 31 in the 1000 block of Townhouse Lane; at 10:50 a.m. June 2 in the first block of Parklawn Boulevard; and at 10:20 p.m. June 3 and 1:55 p.m. June 4 in the 4400 block of East Main Street.

* Police responded to reports of shots fired at 7:55 p.m. May 29 in the 800 block of Pierce Avenue; at 9:05 p.m. May 31 in the 900 block of Antwerp Road; at 11:10 p.m. May 31 in the 300 block of Collingwood Avenue; as well as at 1 a.m. June 5 at Santa Maria and Norton lanes.